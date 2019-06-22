Nine killed in Hawaii plane crash

HONOLULU, HI (Associated Press) — Honolulu’s fire chief says the plane that crashed Friday night, killing nine people on board was an aircraft used in a sky dive operation.
    
Fire chief Manuel Neves says there were no survivors in the crash near Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore. The plane was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
    
He says some family members stayed at the airport while the flight took off. Names of the victims have not been released.
    
Neves said many details are still not known about the flight. But he says witnesses have said the plane was inbound to the airport when the crash occurred but that has not been confirmed.
 

