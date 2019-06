It’s time to strap on your jogging shoes and hit the road Wednesday is National Running Day!

Whether you’re an experienced runner or someone who has never taken the plunge, almost anyone can participate!

Before you tear up the track, though, there are a few things to keep in mind to stay safe. Experts advise to avoid high fiber and fatty foods before a run.

Wearing properly sized shoes and socks will also protect your feet and staying hydrated can prevent heat stroke.