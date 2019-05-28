National Hamburger Day
Your grill may have hardly cooled off from the weekend -- but plan to fire it up again!
Tuesday is National Hamburger Day! There's probably no sandwich more near and dear to Americans' hearts -- we eat more than 50-billion burgers each year!
The meat patty and bun combo accounts for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the US.
