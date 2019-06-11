National

National Corn on the Cob Day

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 06:23 AM CDT

Time to bring out some butter, salt and maybe some floss.

It's National Corn on the Cob Day.

Corn on the Cob is a staple for a lot of people in the summer... especially here in the Midwest. Here in KELOLAND, we have a lot of options for finding plenty of corn.

You can find cobs at the grocery store and as we get later into the summer roadside stands and farmer's markets become a hot spot for finding some corn too.

So whether you eat it with only butter and salt or you like to add other toppings like chili powder, Tuesday is the day to celebrate.
 

