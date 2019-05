Mueller says charging president 'not an option'

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation (all times local):



UPDATED: 11:10 a.m.



Special counsel Robert Mueller says charging a president with a crime was "not an option" his team could consider in the Russia investigation.



Mueller says that he was bound by longstanding Justice Department opinions that say a president can't be indicted while in office.



In his first public comments in the probe, Mueller said on Wednesday "it would be unfair" to potentially accuse someone of a crime when the person couldn't stand trial to defend himself.



Mueller's comments echoed the findings in his public report.



Mueller's report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt."





11 a.m.



Special counsel Robert Mueller says he's leaving the Justice Department now that he's concluded his Russia investigation.



Mueller made the announcement Wednesday in his first public statement since his appointment two years ago.



Mueller has been on the Justice Department's payroll since he formally concluded his probe in March. Last month, Attorney General William Barr publicly released a redacted version of his Russia report.



It's unclear what Mueller has been doing at the Justice Department since, though the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee has been negotiating with his office in an attempt to secure his public testimony before Congress. So far, no deal has been made.



8:54 a.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statement on the results of his nearly two-year long Russia investigation on Wednesday.



That's according to the Justice Department, which said he would speak at 11 a.m. Mueller has not spoken publicly since he was appointed in May 2017.



Mueller investigated Russia meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with Donald Trump's campaign.