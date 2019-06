The Rolling Stones thrilled fans as they kicked off the 2019 North American run of their much anticipated ‘NO FILTER’ tour to a sold out crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago Friday night.

The band will be playing 17 shows in 15 cities across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

The Rolling Stones had delayed the start of their tour because 75-year-old frontman, Mick Jagger required medical treatment.