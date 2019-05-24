Memorial Day gas prices lower than 2018

You can expect slightly lower gas prices for Memorial Day weekend than last year.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.85. That's about 10 cents lower than a year ago.

Some drivers are paying more though, like in California where the statewide average is $4.03 for a gallon of regular.

You'll probably see more traffic too. AAA estimates a record 37.6 million people will be on the roads this holiday weekend.

That's up 3.5 percent from last year.

