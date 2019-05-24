National

Memorial Day gas prices lower than 2018

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:49 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 05:49 AM CDT

You can expect slightly lower gas prices for Memorial Day weekend than last year.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.85. That's about 10 cents lower than a year ago.

Some drivers are paying more though, like in California where the statewide average is $4.03 for a gallon of regular.

You'll probably see more traffic too. AAA estimates a record 37.6 million people will be on the roads this holiday weekend.

That's up 3.5 percent from last year.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


