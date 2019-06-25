Mars photo from Curiosity rover shows flash of bright light

A picture taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover is raising eyebrows online.

The rover snapped the photo while on Mars last Sunday. If you look closely on the right hand side of the screen — you can see what appears to be a bright light on the distant horizon.

That light had some enthusiasts speculating about possible signs of life on the red planet. But NASA actually photographed something similar back in 2014.

Back then — a NASA scientist tweeted that it was most likely a cosmic ray — which experts say can appear as a flash of light that’s not really there.

