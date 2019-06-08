National

Lawyers disappointed in prison sentence for ex-officer

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 07:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:23 AM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Associated Press) -- Lawyers for a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman say they're disappointed that a judge sentenced him to 12½ years in prison.
    
Attorneys Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold say "the tragedy surrounding this case has only deepened."
    
Their statement didn't specifically say they plan to appeal. But they say they "have concerns with the process that will need to be addressed" and that they are "not done fighting for Mohamed Noor."
    
Noor now has 90 days to appeal his conviction for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
    
After Noor was sentenced Friday, he was returned to Minnesota's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, where he has been held for his own safety since his conviction in April.
    

