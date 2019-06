Lacroix beverage sales stumbling

It hasn't been a very sweet year for one beverage also known for its lack of sweetness.

The stock of parent company national beverage fell 10 percent in May amid sales that collapsed 15 percent. It's a losing streak that's been happening all year, losing 62 percent of its value since September.

Lacroix's flavored seltzer water was once one of the fastest growing products in the beverage market. And heavily associated with health-conscious millennials.

Competing products from rivals -- including Coke and Pepsi -- have successfully stolen away much of that customer base.

Analysts think they might not recover.