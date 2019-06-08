Justice Ginsburg warns of more 5-4 decisions

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is suggesting that there will be sharp divisions among her colleagues as the high court finishes its term. Decisions in high-profile cases about the census and the drawing of electoral maps are expected this month.



The justice was speaking at a conference for judges in New York. According to prepared remarks made available by the Supreme Court, the justice noted that of the decisions the court has announced since October, just over a quarter were decided by a 5-4 or 5-3 vote. Those are rulings that tend to split the court's five more conservative justices from its four liberal members.



Ginsburg says that: "Given the number of most watched cases still unannounced, I cannot predict that the relatively low sharp divisions ratio will hold."

