Historic flooding threatens towns

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 11:17 AM CDT

FORT SMITH, A.R. (KELO) -- Historic flooding breaches levees, threatens communities in America's Heartland.

Record flooding is inundating part of the country, with upwards of 8 million people under flood warnings along the Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri Rivers. Ten states are facing threats from rising water levels.

One of the hardest hit is Arkansas. Many roads there are under water and hundreds of homes are saturated after the Arkansas River breached a major levee.

CNN's Natasha Chen surveys the damage. 
 

