Flash floods shut down Oklahoma interstate, prompt rescues

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:35 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:35 AM CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A powerful storm system that spawned dozens of tornado sightings is now causing significant flash flooding in parts of Oklahoma.
    
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 40 in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City, because of high water Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says up to 5 inches of rain has fallen since Monday.
    
In Stillwater, emergency responders were rescuing people from their homes because of high water.
    
The Storm Prediction Center had warned of an unusually high risk for severe weather Monday for parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Damage was reported in many areas, including the town of Mangum, but no deaths have been reported.
    
Forecasters say more stormy weather is expected Tuesday, especially in Arkansas, Missouri and western Illinois.
 

