Finalists in Homeland Security $1.55m challenge to detect opioids in mail

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) -- KELOLAND News investigates told you about the U.S. Postal Service failing to meet deadlines to screen international packages for illegal drugs.

Now the Department of Homeland Security is announcing eight finalists for the $1.55 million challenge for new ways to detect opioids being smuggled through international mail.

There were 83 proposal for new technology that wouldn't disrupt the flow of mail. The finalists include using radio waves or algorithms to analyze packages, as well as high tech X-rays



