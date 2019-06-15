Fathers’ fight for baby changing tables after photo goes viral

A diaper company’s recent survey found 90% of dads have gone into a public bathroom without a baby changing table. That was the case for one Florida father, who took to social media to call attention to the problem and started fighting for change.

Donte Palmer posted a picture on social media showing him improvising to change his 1-year-old’s diaper because the men’s bathroom had no changing table. Palmer said he got “into my perfect man squat, threw my son over my lap, and began to change him.”

The post went viral and dads across the world joined the conversation. Lance Somerfeld organizes meetups through the website citydadsgroup.com. The dads agree it’s nearly impossible to find a restroom with a changing table.

Somerfeld says, “I end up changing a diaper on a park bench, usually on the floor because it’s the safest place.” Palmer has joined forces with Pampers, which also partnered with dad and singer-songwriter John Legend, on a new effort to install 5,000 public changing tables across North America.

But for Palmer it’s about so much more. He says, “it’s about changing the narrative. It’s about changing the image of what a father looks like.