David Ortiz expected to fully recover from gunshot wound
Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot at a club in the Dominican Republic Sunday.
Ortiz was taken from a hospital in Santo Domingo Monday -- so he could be flown to Massachusetts for further treatment.
According to the doctor-- he is in a good state of mind and has asked to see his family.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
