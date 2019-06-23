Coyotes attack dogs, killing one at a Milwaukee park

CBS NEWS — A warning for dog owners after several people say their pets were attacked by coyotes at a Milwaukee County Park.

The two dog owners say they were walking through a path at County Grounds Park when a pack of coyotes attacked, killing one of their dogs and hurting another. Halo, the dog that was hurt, is now recovering. The dog has bite marks all over his backside and he now has a limp as well.

“They started to attack him from the rear and as soon as he would turn, they would attack him from the rear,” said Christopher Geiger whose dog was attacked. “It could have gotten worse. They could have bitten his neck, instead of the behind. That’s what they go for, they did with Harry.”

Geiger says the other dog, Harry, was killed in the attack.

Halo wasn’t on a leash during the attack. In Milwaukee County, dog owners must have their pets on a leash at most Milwaukee County Parks, including County Grounds. The DNR said the rule is in place to protect people and their pets.

“If you have your dog on a leash, that gives you the opportunity to control your animal if a coyote is in the area,” said Dianne Robinson with the DNR. “You can keep your animal nearby and get it out of the area.”

The DNR says if someone sees a coyote, the best thing to do is try and scare it away. The DNR says they are planning to work with the County to put up signs at parks to warn dog owners of coyotes. Robinson says coyotes and their pups are very territorial right now.

“This time of year especially it’s important to keep a close eye on your dogs with those coyotes being a little bit more protective,” Robinson said.