Authorities identify Virginia Beach shooter

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Associated Press) -- Officials have identified the gunman who killed 12 people and then was shot by officers at a Virginia Beach municipal building as Dewayne Craddock.



Authorities used a Saturday morning news conference to focus on the victims. They projected photos on a screen and gave each victim's name along with biographical details.



Officials identified Craddock for the first time after talking about the victims. They say they will name Craddock only once, then will not refer to him again.

