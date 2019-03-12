National

Actors Huffman, Loughlin Charged In College Admissions Case

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

BOSTON (AP) - Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among at least 40 people indicted in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.
    
Loughlin appeared in the ABC sitcom "Full House," and Huffman starred in ABC's "Desperate Housewives." Both were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston.
    
Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.
    
Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan."
    
Huffman is married to actor William H. Macy.

