A special Father's Day for a triple organ transplant recipient

This Father's Day is especially meaningful for one California man. He's alive thanks to a rare triple organ transplant, after a genetic health condition nearly killed him. Chris Martinez has his story.

These are the medications Wayne Darrington needs to survive. Nearly 30 pills per day to keep his body from rejecting three new organs.

The 57-year-old's health issues started more than 20 years ago— when he began having trouble breathing.

“When he would come home, it would take him 15, 20 minutes just to get to the front door,” wife, Jennifer Darrington said.

After a lung biopsy, Wayne was diagnosed with Amyloidosis— a condition that causes abnormal proteins to build up in organs, eventually causing them to fail.

“There is no cure for hereditary amyloidosis, and the only thing that you can really do is when things get worse you get an organ transplantation,” Wayne said.

Things did get worse in May of last year. Wayne was admitted to the ER with his heart, both lungs and kidney on the brink of failure. After four months in the hospital, he got the call.

“They called me on a Wednesday in the hospital room, they said we found an organ donor,” Wayne said.

Wayne received a heart, two lungs and a kidney – all from the same donor.

“They number of such procedures in the country are a handful per year, if that...” Dr. Abbas Ardehali with the UCLA School of Medicine said.

Dr. Abbas Ardehali performed part of Wayne’s rare triple transplant at UCLA and says cases like Wayne’s highlight the critical need for organ donation.

"Without the generosity of a donor family at a time of tragedy, we would not be able to do what we do every day," Dr. Abbas Ardehali said.

Wayne knows very little about his donor but would like to know more. He wrote the family a letter.

“I really let the donor’s family know just how appreciative I was for the sacrifice that their loved one made,” Wayne said.

He hopes to one day meet the donor’s family face to face – to say thank you – for his new life.