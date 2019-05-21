19 million viewers watch GOT final episode

It's been over 24 hours, but a lot of people are still talking about the Game of Thrones finale.

More than 19 million viewers watched the final episode of the series Sunday night. That's a new record for HBO.

But while a lot of people are focused on how the plot ended or what happened to their favorite characters, there's something else drawing a lot of attention.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted something that had no place in the mythical land -- a plastic water bottle. It could be seen in a tense segment where characters discussed the fate of Westeros.

This comes just two weeks after someone left a disposable coffee cup on set in another episode of the show.

And in the episode that aired last week, editors failed to remove a hand on a character who'd lost one back in Season Three.

