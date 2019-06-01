National

11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

CBS NEWS -- Imagine waking up in the middle of the night, walking into the kitchen to get a midnight snack — and then almost becoming a snack yourself. That's what happened to one family in Clearwater, Florida, when they woke up in the middle of the night to find an alligator in their kitchen.

The 11-foot gator broke into the family's home through a low window in the kitchen, the Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook. The homeowner immediately called the police and a trapper responded to the scene to remove the gator. 

The beastly reptile was captured and there were no injuries, the police said. The department shared several photos of the unwanted visitor on Facebook. One shows the gator sticking its head through the broken glass window. Another photo shows the mess he made in the kitchen, knocking over a table and chairs.

It's unclear what drew the gator inside the family's kitchen. It seems he wanted in so badly, he was willing to smash through glass. 

In 2017, a Florida golf course made headlines after a massive 800-pound alligator moseyed across the green. Last year, a gator was spotted walking across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. Luckily, passengers who spotted the creature were safely inside the plane, although they were briefly delayed, as the gator prevented the plane from taxiing to its gate. 

While burglars are usually not gators, Florida has seen more than its fair share of gators in odd places. Last month in Sarasota, Florida, another family had a middle-of-the-night encounter with an 11-foot gator. It didn't break into their kitchen, but it did take a dip in their pool. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates