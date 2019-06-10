National

1 dead, at least 6 injured in crane collapse

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 07:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 07:28 PM CDT

A Dallas fire rescue official says one person has been killed and at least six injured when a construction crane fell on an apartment building during a storm with high winds.
    
Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told reporters at a briefing on the accident that a woman in the apartment building was killed when the crane cut a gash in the apartment building, apparently slicing through some of the apartments.
    
No other details were immediately available.
    
Dallas was under a severe thunderstorm watch at the time with winds that could exceed 70 mph.
 

