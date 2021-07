FILE – In this June 24, 2016, file photo, Dusty Hill, left, and Billy Gibbons from the rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON, Tx. – Classic Rock band ZZ Top announced on social media Wednesday that bassist, Dusty Hill, passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top,’” the band posted.

Hill died at the age of 72.

On July 23, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard shared that Hill had to leave their tour to address hip issues.