Skittles is offering customers a trick hiding in their treats this Halloween with “Zombie Skittles.”

The limited edition candy will include a mix of six flavors. Five of them are your standard fruity flavors with Halloween-themed names like ‘Boogeyman Blackberry’ and ‘Blood Red Berry.’

But the sixth flavor is called “Rotten Zombie.” The candy maker describes it as an “utterly disgusting taste experience.”

And here’s the catch, you won’t be be able to tell which candy is “Rotten Zombie” flavor because it will be hidden with the other flavors.

The company promises the taste will — evoke strong reactions from anyone daring enough to try it.