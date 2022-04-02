KYIV, UKRAINE (Associated Press) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning his people that retreating Russian forces are creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave behind many mines, even around homes and corpses.

He issued the warning early Saturday as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil. Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast. But if Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.