Yes, Disneyland’s Avengers Campus is planning to sell a $100 sandwich, and here’s why

(NEXSTAR) – There’s no such thing as a free lunch, but when the bill balloons to $100 for a single sandwich, maybe it’s time to take a closer look at the menu.
Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, which is scheduled to open June 4, will showcase a number of new food and beverage options, including dishes from the “Ant-Man”-inspired Pym Test Kitchen. The quick-service restaurant appears to be one of the major dining attractions at the Avengers Campus — aside from an adjacent café offering beer and cocktails, and a couple of other food carts — and will specialize in “size-defying fare” at “unusual scales.”
And one of those “size-defying” foods? You guessed it, a nearly-$100 sandwich.
The “Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich” is made with salami, ham, provolone and a sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia bread — and it costs $99.99. But a closer look at the menu reveals the serving suggestion is “6-8 guests,” meaning it’s likely much larger than expected.
The restaurant also offers a single-serving Pym-ini Sandwich for $14.49, for those not interested in sharing.
The Disney Parks Blog previously featured a photo of the smaller Pym-Ini sandwich in its recent “Foodie Guide” to the Avengers Campus, with what appears to be another — and much larger — sandwich just out of focus in the background.
The oversized entrée makes sense for a restaurant named after the Marvel character Hank Pym, whose experiments with “Pym Particles” and re-sizing matter are one of the central concepts of the “Ant-Man” series. But still, some Twitter users remained confused by the idea of a $100 sandwich, with one calling it “insane” even if it does feed multiple people.
Other themed entrees and snacks at the Pym Test Kitchen include a Caesar salad with a “colossal crouton,” as well as a Not So Little Chicken Sandwich, which comes with a huge fried chicken breast on (what is presumably) a normal-sized bun.
Disney’s Avengers Campus opens June 4 at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland. Guests who wish to visit the Disneyland Resort are currently required to have a ticket and theme park reservation for the same day.