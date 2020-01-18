Yemeni officials: 25 troops killed in Houthi missile strike

1  of  88
Closings & Delays
Adrian UMC Alcester United Church of Christ American Lutheran Church - ELCA Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Ascension Lutheran Church Associated Church Baltic Lutheran Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Beresford Zion United Methodist Church Bethany Lutheran Church - Hurley Bethany Mennonite Church Britton Lutheran Parish Centerville United Church of Christ Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Community Church - Sioux Falls Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) City of Aberdeen City of Brandon City of Eureka City of Hartford City of Huron Clear Lake United Methodist Colman Lutheran Church Community Reformed Church Crosswalk Community Church Dalesburg Baptist Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Estelline UCC Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith United Lutheran Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor First Christian Church First English Lutheran Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington First Presbyterian Chuch First Presbyterian Church First Presbyterian Church, Brookings First Reformed Church First Reformed Church First United Methodist Church First United Methodist Church - Worthington, MN Florence Lutheran Parish Grace Lutheran Church of Lake Benton Minnesota Hartford United Methodist Church Holy Rosary/St. John Catholic Churches - Codington/Hamlin Jasper Evangelical Lutheran Church Lake Campbell Lutheran Church Lake Gospel Church Lake Preston Lutheran Church Madison United Methodist Church Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Moe Parish Lutheran, Hudson, SD Nathanael Lutheran & Hudson Lutheran Churches New Oak Christian Church Parker United Methodist Pioneer Lutheran Church Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church Prairie Hills Covenant Church Renner Lutheran Church Rock Rapids United Methodist Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church Scandia Lutheran Church Centerville Sioux Area Metro Springdale Lutheran Church St Johns Lutheran at Britton, SD St Martin's Catholic Church- Emery St Paul Lutheran Church - Clark St. James Lutheran Church St. John Lutheran Church St. Paul Lutheran Church The Lake Preston Cafe Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church - Hartford Tyndall Presbyterian Church United Church of Canistota United Church of Christ Springfield United Methodist Churches of White/Sterling United Parish of Elkton West Nidaros Lutheran Church West Prairie Lutheran Church - Lennox Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

Yemeni officials: 25 troops killed in Houthi missile strike

National & World News

by: AHMED AL-HAJ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A missile attack launched by Shiite rebels in Yemen hit an army camp Saturday, killing at least 25 troops, Yemeni officials said.

The strike in the central province of Marib wounded around 10 others. Officials said they expected the death toll to rise as burn victims were rushed to hospitals. Marib lies about 115 kilometers (70 miles) east of the capital, Sanaa.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media.

The Houthi attack on the military training camp followed an ongoing barrage of assaults by Saudi-backed government forces on rebel targets east of Sanaa. Those attacks killed at least 22 people on both sides, according to officials. The combat signaled a major escalation in the capital’s eastern suburbs after months of relative quiet.

Also on Saturday, Houthi fighters and government forces traded heavy volleys of artillery fire just south of the Hodeida port, killing at least seven people, including two civilians, according to Wadah Dobish, a spokesman for government forces on Yemen’s western coast. The statement said residential areas were caught in the crosshairs due to indiscriminate mortar fire.

The fighting breaches a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in the strategic port city of Hodeida, which is the main entry point for humanitarian aid and food into Yemen.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have remained in control of the capital, Sanaa, along with much of the country’s north, since ousting the government of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014.

The conflict became a regional proxy war months later, when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to drive out the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government.

The grinding war in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of major famine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests