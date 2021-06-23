World-record paddlefish caught at Keystone Lake near Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A world-record paddlefish was caught in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 22, according to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC).

Grant Rader (left) of Wichita, Kansas caught the 164-pound fish at Keystone Lake near Tulsa.

Rader was assisted on his record-setting fishing trip by Jeremiah Mefford (center) with Reel Good Time Guide Service. Former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata was also present.

According to ODWC, paddlefish are one of the most unique fish in the state, living up to 50 years. They are found mainly in the Grand Neosho and Arkansas River systems.

If you’re aiming to beat Rader’s record, you must obtain a paddlefish permit from ODWC.