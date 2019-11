An organization called The World Kindness Movement started the day in 1998.

Twenty-eight countries now mark November 13th with acts of kindness.

A campaign to “channel your inner Mister Rodgers” and wear cardigans for this year’s day has spread on social media. Social media users are urging people to use the #worldkindnessday to show off their good deeds and cardigans.

The campaign encourages you to do a good deed, give someone a compliment, hold the door for someone and volunteer.