Work from home: Amazon’s 33,000 openings averaging $150,000 in pay to begin as remote jobs

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Amazon plans to hire 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months and those available positions can begin as work-from-home jobs, according to a new report.

According to CBS New York, the new hires will work from home and eventually be asked to work in an office. According to recent reports, Amazon is allowing employees to work remotely through January 8, 2021.

According to CNN, the corporate and tech roles will have an average salary of $150,000 including salary, stock-based compensation and benefits.

To fill the positions, Amazon said it will hold a free online career fair — 2020 Career Day — on Sept. 16 to collect resumes and allow people to talk to a recruiter. The company said 1,000 recruiters and HR professionals will provide 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions for job seekers.

The company said these jobs are separate from the typical hiring increase for warehouse workers it does ahead of the holidays.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of human resources, said in a statement. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels.”

At an in-person career fair last year, about 17,000 people showed up to events in six U.S. cities. Amazon said it received more than 200,000 applications for 30,000 jobs. The company currently has more than 875,000 employees worldwide.

To participate in this year’s event, job seekers should register at amazon.jobs/careerday and schedule an appointment with an Amazon recruiter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.