Wisconsin Assembly votes to recognize tree, Bible week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A resolution passed last week by the Wisconsin state assembly is getting pushback from critics who claim it violates church and state protections.

The resolution recognizes National Bible Week in Wisconsin during the week of Thanksgiving. Supporters say the resolution falls in line with other actions in previous years, such as declaring Jewish American Heritage Month in Wisconsin.

But the non-profit Freedom From Religion Foundation says the state assembly is acting inappropriately by endorsing the Bible over other holy books.

Republicans upped the religious debate over a separate matter, proposing a bill to permanently rename the holiday tree in the state capitol as a Christmas tree.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.