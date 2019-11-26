1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Armour School District Burke School District City of Harrisburg Colome School District Little Wound Northwest Iowa CC Oelrichs School District Oglala Lakota County South Central Tripp-Delmont School District USF Winner School District Yankton

Winter storms threaten to snarl US holiday travel

National & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Transportation Security Administration manager Anthony Crimi, left, demonstrates how a new full-body imaging machine will be used at one of the security checkpoints inside Lambert- St. Louis International Airport as TSA agent Jan Ziegler, right, looks on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010, in St. Louis. The airport will be screening passengers with the new equipment starting on Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DENVER (AP) – Thanksgiving travel is an ordeal under the best of circumstances, and a one-two punch of bad weather threatens to make it even more exhausting.

Airlines prepared to deal Tuesday with a forecast for heavy snow in Denver, canceling flights ahead of time and offering customers a chance to reschedule without racking up standard ticket-change fees.

As that front moves through the Great Lakes and the Northeast later in the week, forecasters say another storm will crash into the West Coast, possibly fouling flights and making driving treacherous.

The AAA auto club says more than 55 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over Thanksgiving, and the Transportation Safety Administration is predicting record numbers at airports.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests