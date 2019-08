We’ve all heard the warnings to keep our distance from wildlife, but not everyone listens. This summer that’s led to dangerous situations at some of the nation’s parks. So the National Parks Service is turning to humor.

The agency posted this chart online showing a buffalo and what happens if you get too close.

For instance, it says if you pet a bison’s shoulder, your vacation is over. Pet the animal’s face and the chart asks, ‘How fast are you?’