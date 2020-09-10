SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest report from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force recommends South Dakota steps up testing significantly.
The documents are not public, but ABC News was able to get a copy of the latest report.
It says South Dakota’s high positivity rate and insufficient testing levels are quote “deeply concerning.”
The task force recommends expanding testing across the state and adding weekend and evening hours at the state health lab.
It also recommends weekly testing of teachers and first responders.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- White House’s Coronavirus Task Force finds South Dakota’s numbers ‘deeply concerning’SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest report from the White House’s Coronavirus taskforce recommends South Dakota steps up testing significantly.
- South Dakota governor says state’s COVID-19 response is a ‘balanced approach’SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem continues to defend the state’s response to the coronavirus.
- Smithfield Foods fined by OSHASIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, which in April became the top coronavirus hotspot in America, has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor.