White House’s Coronavirus Task Force finds South Dakota’s numbers ‘deeply concerning’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest report from the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force recommends South Dakota steps up testing significantly.

The documents are not public, but ABC News was able to get a copy of the latest report.

It says South Dakota’s high positivity rate and insufficient testing levels are quote “deeply concerning.”

The task force recommends expanding testing across the state and adding weekend and evening hours at the state health lab.

It also recommends weekly testing of teachers and first responders.

