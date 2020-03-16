White House acts to protect Trump during virus outbreak

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House has put in place new measures to protect President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials greeted staff, reporters and camera workers on Monday by swiping their foreheads with a temporal thermometer. Only those with a reading of 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit or less were allowed entry into the complex. The new measures expand on screenings the White House began on Saturday for anyone who will get close to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Members of the press corps are also taking steps, independent of the White House, to limit their own exposure to the coronavirus.

