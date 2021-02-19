White House: 6 million vaccine doses backlogged due to winter storms

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Severe winter weather this week that left many Americans without power, water or shelter has also caused a backlog of 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a White House official announced Friday.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said vaccine delivery to all 50 states has been impacted by the storms that covered roads with ice and snow and led utilities to use rolling blackouts to ease strained power grids.

“The 6 million doses represents about three days of delayed shipping, and many states have been able to cover this delay with existing inventory,” Slavitt said during a White House COVID-19 response team briefing Friday.

Road closures and more than 2,000 vaccine sites located in areas with power outages continue to hold up deliveries, according to Slavitt.

So far, 1.4 million doses are in transit Friday, Slavitt said. The Biden administration anticipates all backlogged doses will be delivered within the next week, with most in the coming days.

The White House COVID-19 response team also announced five additional vaccination centers, one in Pennsylvania and four in Florida.

The news comes ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to a Pfizer manufacturing facility in Michigan.

Biden is expected to travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan, to tour Pfizer’s largest manufacturing site. It’s Pfizer’s only facility in the United States making the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when less than 15% of the U.S. population is vaccinated.

The president is expected to meet with workers making the vaccine and deliver remarks Friday.

The Biden administration has been working to increase the number of doses it sends out to states, cities and pharmacies every week, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said on Tuesday that demand far outpaced supply at the moment.

The White House COVID-19 team announced earlier this month that the administration would use the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer get additional equipment fast so that it could keep ramping up production. Biden is expected to discuss that initiative – which officials say is starting to pay dividends – with Pfizer executives during his tour.

Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Michael Erman.