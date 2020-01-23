What’s new in the China virus outbreak

Health Officials in hazmat suits wait at the gate to check body temperatures of passengers arriving from the city of Wuhan Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the airport in Beijing, China. Nearly two decades after the disastrously-handled SARS epidemic, China’s more-open response to a new virus signals its growing confidence and a greater awareness of the pitfalls of censorship, even while the government is as authoritarian as ever. (AP Photo Emily Wang)

Here’s what’s new in the outbreak linked to an emerging virus in China.

Chinese authorities are cutting off two more cities in Hubei province, after shutting down transportation out of the province’s capital. From Dubai to Vietnam, airports stepped up screening of passengers from China to try to identify and isolate any infected people.

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to more than 550. The World Health Organization’s representative in China said that trying to contain a city of Wuhan’s size is unprecedented and that it’s too early to say whether it will stem the spread of the virus.

