What’s new in the China virus outbreak

Here’s what’s new in the outbreak linked to an emerging virus in China.
Chinese authorities are cutting off two more cities in Hubei province, after shutting down transportation out of the province’s capital. From Dubai to Vietnam, airports stepped up screening of passengers from China to try to identify and isolate any infected people.
The number of confirmed cases in China rose to more than 550. The World Health Organization’s representative in China said that trying to contain a city of Wuhan’s size is unprecedented and that it’s too early to say whether it will stem the spread of the virus.
© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.