What to expect from the star-studded Vax Live fundraiser

Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (Associated Press) — President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among several big names advocating for the importance of vaccine equity during a Global Citizen fundraising concert airing Saturday.

The event brought together celebrities and political leaders at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert.

Several thousand fully-vaccinated people attended the event that was taped Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The show was hosted by Selena Gomez. Performances were by Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman served as special guest speakers.

