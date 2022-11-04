SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than five hours of Republican battle cries echoed across Bud Day Field Thursday night.

Former President Donald Trump headlined a GOP Rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport just five days ahead of the midterm election.

Trump touched down shortly after 7 p.m. and greeted a crowd estimated at several hundred.

Before Trump arrived, a long line of GOP candidates and party leaders wasted no time firing up attendees who had been lined up since early Thursday morning.

Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, both seeking another term, were among those who spoke.

When Trump took to the stage he hammered away at what he described as failed Democratic policies.

The former president encouraged people to vote on November 8 and to sign up as poll workers and told the crowd that he predicts that the midterms will swing to the Republican Party.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the house, we’re going to take back the Senate, we’re going to take back America. In 2024, most importantly, we’re going to take back our magnificent White House. Right, we’re going to take it back,” said Trump.

Trump also told the crowd that, this year, Iowa had the most, quote, “fiscally responsible governor in the country.” Governor Reynolds proceeded to the stage to cite those numbers.

“Our fiscal health is strong,” Reynolds said. “After historic investments in priorities that are important to Iowans and cutting taxes, we still ended with a $1.9 billion dollar surplus cash reserves full and $2 billion in our taxpayer trust fund. We’re cutting taxes!”

A surprise guest speaker at Thursday night’s rally was Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green. Iowa Attorney General candidate Brenna Bird also spoke to the crowd.

Marjorie Taylor-Greene Brenna Bird

