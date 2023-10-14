LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Weird Barbie, Wednesday Adams and Harley Quinn are among the most popular Halloween costumes in the US, according to new research from fashion retailer Boohoo.

The company analyzed Google Trends data to identify the top pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes that people are searching for in each state. The analysis revealed that Barbie is the most popular character to dress up as this spooky season when it comes to pop culture references. This is probably unsurprising to many, seeing as it was a big year for the brand.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Barbie” film has generated at least $1.36 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie in the world in 2023 so far, Variety reported.

“With many states choosing to dress up as Barbie, it proves that one of Margot Robbie’s biggest films to date is continuing to take over and dominate the fashion world,” a Boohoo spokesperson said in a press release.

Aside from the movie’s main character, people are also taking a liking to one of her quirky friends. Weird Barbie, played by actress Kate McKinnon, received the highest number of costume-related searches in four states: Massachusetts, California, Missouri and Virginia.

In one Massachusetts neighborhood, people have even spotted “skeletons” wearing Weird Barbie costumes outside a home, adding to the festive spirit.

A Weird Barbie skeleton is displayed in Longmeadow, Mass. (Photo provided to WWLP)

Halloween enthusiasts seem to be drawing inspiration from The Addams Family this year as well. Wednesday Addams ranked as the second most-searched pop culture costume, according to the study. Twelve states, including Florida and Ohio, searched for this particular character more than any other costume in the category.

The most popular Halloween costumes in each state

The following chart shows the full list of popular costumes in every US state, based on Google searches, according to Boohoo.

State Traditional Costume Pop Culture Costume Alabama Skeleton Wednesday Addams Alaska Ghost Cruella de Vil Arizona Skeleton Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man Arkansas Scarecrow Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros California Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie Colorado Ghost Barbie from Barbie Connecticut Skeleton Barbie from Barbie Delaware Cat Barbie from Barbie Florida Skeleton Wednesday Addams Georgia Vampire Wednesday Addams Hawaii Witch Wednesday Addams Idaho Zombie Barbie from Barbie Illinois Pirate Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Indiana Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Iowa Zombie Wednesday Addams Kansas Clown Barbie from Barbie Kentucky Witch Harley Quinn Louisiana Zombie Poison Ivy Maine Vampire Wednesday Addams Maryland Ghost Wednesday Addams Massachusetts Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie Michigan Witch Barbie from Barbie Minnesota Vampire Barbie from Barbie Mississippi Ghost Barbie from Barbie Missouri Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie Montana Skeleton Barbie from Barbie Nebraska Dog Barbie from Barbie Nevada Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros New Hampshire Witch Barbie from Barbie New Jersey Ghost Wonder Woman New Mexico Skeleton Wednesday Addams New York Skeleton Barbie from Barbie North Carolina Angel Wednesday Addams North Dakota Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Ohio Vampire Wednesday Addams Oklahoma Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Oregon Zombie Harley Quinn Pennsylvania Zombie Catwoman Rhode Island Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros South Carolina Pirate Wonder Woman South Dakota Pirate Barbie from Barbie Tennessee Dog Harley Quinn Texas Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Utah Cat Wednesday Addams Vermont Skeleton Wednesday Addams Virginia Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie Washington Dog Harley Quinn West Virginia Vampire Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Wisconsin Vampire Cruella de Vil Wyoming Zombie Barbie from Barbie (Boohoo)

As for classic favorites, the experts found that skeletons are the most-searched traditional costumes this Halloween while ghosts are the second. Vampires and Zombies tied for third.