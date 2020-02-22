WEB EXTRA: Showers of Blessings mobile shower units

Portable shower facilities across the country are making a difference when it comes to giving the homeless a fresh start to the day.

Twice a week, people can come to Father Raymond Moore Hall in Carlsbad, California to use a mobile shower called the “Showers of Blessings.” Geoffrey Pearce says, “Oh, it’s great. This is a godsend.” He comes to the church every week. Life hasn’t been easy for Pearce. Like others who visit the church, he’s homeless. Most haven’t showered in days.

Chris Durnan helped lead the community effort to pay for the mobile shower unit. “We’re here to love and not judge,” she says. Durnan coordinates the army of volunteers it takes to operate, “as you can see, they all have their jobs, and they all know what they’re doing, and it’s a well-oiled machine here.”

Like Pearce, the majority of those who visit the “Shower of Blessings” are regulars. They return not only to shower, but also for clean clothes, a haircut, food, even medical treatment for free. Durnan says, “A lot of these people can’t make it to a clinic, you know, nearby – or they have to go to the emergency room for little things.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than 552,000 people experienced homelessness in the U.S. on a single night in 2018 and nearly 130,00 people are homeless in California alone. It’s one of the reasons why mobile shower units are offered in cities across the U.S.

“There should be more of these,” Pearce says. That is Durnan’s hope. “We would like to have this unit that we have busy every single day of the week,” she says.