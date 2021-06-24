‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators on infrastructure

President Joe Biden walks out of the State Dining room after an event with Attorney General Merrick Garland at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to discuss gun crime prevention strategy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has announced that “we have a deal” – a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan.

The agreement, reached in a meeting Thursday at the White House, means a breakthrough after arduous negotiations on the president’s top legislative priority.

Biden invited members of the bipartisan group to discuss the pared-down plan that has rare broad backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping and more expensive proposals. The senators have struggled over how to pay for the new spending.