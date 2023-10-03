DES MOINES, IOWA — The countdown to the green flag on a historic day at the Iowa Speedway is on. On Thursday NASCAR made it official – the best stockcar drivers in the world will be in Newton on June 16th, 2024 racing in a Cup Series race.

The race, which will be sponsored by Iowa Corn, is the culmination of 17 years of work and campaigning by the owners and operators of the Iowa Speedway. The track first opened in 2006 with a dream of one-day bringing NASCAR’s top series to Iowa. On Thursday it was mission accomplished.

“To everybody who had anything to do with the Iowa Speedway and getting it going: today is our day, we finally got it!” track designer and NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Rusty Wallace announced on the steps of the State Capitol, “This is a fantastic day for everybody and we should all be excited.”

The Iowa Corn Cup Series race will cap a weekend of racing in Newton including an ARCA Menards series race on Friday and a NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday. The official race name and distance will be announced later.

The full race announcement from NASCAR reads: