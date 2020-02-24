Memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant includes speakers, music and memories

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – NBA legend Michael Jordan said at a public memorial that “when Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died.”

He said Monday at the Staples Center that a piece of everyone in the crowd died as well. He urged people to use the inspiration of Bryant’s life for their own.

Jordan said once when he made a visit to the Lakers locker room, Kobe asked him, “Did you bring your shoes?” Jordan said it was just a social call, but Bryant was ready for one-on-one.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Vanessa Bryant has given mourners at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna an intimate portrait of her husband.

She said the world saw Kobe as a celebrity and basketball legend – the Black Mamba – but to her he was her best friend and protector.

Vanessa described him as a loving husband and devoted father with a tender heart who was “the MVP of girl dads.”

He loved to watch romantic movies with them and put them to bed every night. Vanessa said she and Kobe planned to renew their vows and travel the world together.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans attending the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are watching a video of highlights from the 20-year career of the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, could be seen looking up at the big video screens with tears in her eyes.

The memorial began Monday at Staples Center with Beyonce singing her hits “XO” and “Halo.”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel spoke first. Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed last month in a helicopter crash in foggy weather while heading to a basketball tournament that Gianna was to play in.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS News) — Family, friends and fans celebrate the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at a memorial Monday.

Tickets are required to get into the event. Proceeds from tickets are going to benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

For most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers Bryant played in the Staples Center and fans flocked there after the January 26 helicopter crash that killed 18-time NBA All Star, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.