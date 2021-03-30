WATCH: George Floyd death witness returns to stand on Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The trial will continue Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT.
A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May returns to the stand on Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head, saying he saw Floyd “slowly fade away … like a fish in a bag.”
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd.
Before Williams testified, prosecutors led off their case by playing portions of a widely seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest that sent waves of outrage and anger around the globe.
