WATCH: Deer crashes through hair salon window

A deer crashed through the front windows of a hair salon in New York.

It happened at the “Be. You. tiful.” hair salon on Long Island. The deer crashed through the front window and scurried around before charging back out of the shop.

A woman sitting on a coach near the window was hit by the flailing animal. The shop owner said she thought a car had crashed into the salon.

Authorities believe the deer made its way from a nearby wooded area.

Other than the shattered window, the owner said there was no significant damage to the salon.

No one inside was seriously injured no word on the deer’s condition.

