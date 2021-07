For the 6th day in a row, we were able to get some much-needed rainfall in the Sioux Falls area. In fact, we got as much rain today as the previous five combined. The streak, however, is about to end.

With that said, some more showers are possible early on as we go into the night, especially in SE KELOLAND. The rest of the area, however, begins the clearing process that takes us into the second half of the weekend as high pressure to the west moves eastward from Wyoming.