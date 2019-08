Earlier this week we showed you video of kangaroos enjoying the snow in Australia.

We’ll they aren’t the only ones. An Australian Resort shared a video of a wombat wandering around a ski slope on Monday.

The clip was filmed by a resort worker who was out plowing.

Snow blanketed parts of south-eastern Australia on Saturday as a cold front swept through.

The weather has likely caught the animal off guard. Wombats mainly live in wet, partly forested areas.