Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Colorado for Air Force Academy graduation

Vice President Mike Pence waves as he heads to Air Force Two to leave Peterson Air Force Base, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Pence spoke during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Colorado Saturday to speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation.

The ceremony in Colorado Springs looked different than in previous years. Cadets practiced social distancing, and no spectators attended.

Pence had planned to send a video message. But he opted to go in person when organizers decided to hold the event on campus. He said during his speech, he knows this is a trying time for the nation.

He said he wanted to be with the cadets as they begin their service.